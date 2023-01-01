Twilight TV series in the works

A Twilight-inspired TV series is reportedly in development.



On Wednesday, editors at The Hollywood Reporter claimed producers at Lionsgate TV are looking to make a new show based on Stephenie Meyer’s hugely popular fantasy books.



Insiders told the outlet that Sinead Daly is attached to write the script for the project, with Meyer also “expected to be involved”.



“Sources say Daly is working with Lionsgate TV to determine what the specific take on Twilight will be and if it will be a remake of Meyer’s books or a different offshoot,” the article reads.



Representatives for Lionsgate declined to comment on the report.



Released between 2005 and 2008, Meyer's Twilight books told the story of Bella Swan, a teenager who falls in love with a vampire named Edward Cullen.



The first instalment in The Twilight Saga film series, featuring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson in the lead roles, hit cinemas in 2008. Four sequels were unveiled between 2009 and 2012, respectively.