Lewis Capaldi recalls first watching How I'm Feeling documentary

Lewis Capaldi has reflected on the first time he watched his documentary How I'm Feeling Now.

While speaking to The Independent for a recent interview, the Someone You Loved singer recalled watching back the final cut of his Netflix project.

"I didn't realise how much my anxiety and Tourette's was taking over my life until I watched (Joe's footage) back," Lewis told the outlet. "When I saw the first draft, it was so depressing, I was surprised I didn't die at the end! I mean, there's always the sequel."

Directed by Joe Pearlman and released on 5 April, the documentary followed Lewis's process as he created his second album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.

The flick also depicted the singer's personal struggles, including living with anxiety and Tourette's syndrome.

"When I have a panic attack, it feels like I'm going insane, completely disconnected from reality," he told the camera in the documentary. "I can't breathe. I can't feel my breath going in."