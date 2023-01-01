Paris Hilton and husband take bubble bath together 'every night'

Paris Hilton indulges in a luxury bubble bath with her husband "every night".

In a recent episode of her podcast I Am Paris, the TV personality and Carter Reum spoke candidly about their relationship.

"People don't realise how much we cuddle and kiss," noted Carter. "We're like, serious cuddling and kissers. It's our favourite things. We never leave the house. We basically cuddle, kiss and play with baby P."

To which Paris exclaimed, "And bubble baths every night!"

The venture capitalist agreed and added: "We're very habitual bubble bath users."

During the discussion, Carter also shared more insights into his relationship with The Simple Life alum.

"We dance while we're doing Taco Tuesdays, kiss in the bath, we help each other on work stuff," he smiled. "We support each other. And there is a reason why on my credit card it says: 'Luckiest man alive.' Sometimes people have to be reminded of how lucky they are. I wake up every single day, going, I am the literally luckiest man alive because I still don't know why you chose me."

In return, the 42-year-old gushed, "I feel so lucky to have found you at the perfect time. You're just the best."

Paris and Carter wed in November 2021. The couple welcomed a son named Phoenix via surrogate earlier this year.