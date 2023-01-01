Jonathan Majors' lawyer insists he 'never abused anyone' amid reports of more alleged victims

Jonathan Majors' lawyer has insisted he "never abused anyone" following a report suggesting more victims have come forward with allegations against him.

The Creed III actor was arrested in New York City on 25 March and charged with multiple counts of assault and harassment in relation to an alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. His lawyer Priya Chaudhry denied the allegations at the time.

Sources told Variety on Wednesday that multiple alleged victims have come forward with abuse allegations against Majors since his arrest and are reportedly working with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

In response to the new report, Chaudhry said in a statement, "Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone. We have provided irrefutable evidence to the District Attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated."

In addition, Chaudhry filed documents on Wednesday in which she informed the court that the driver who witnessed the alleged incident is willing to testify that Majors never struck the alleged victim "in any way at any time, or even raised his voice", according to TMZ.

The reports were published just days after it was revealed that the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star had been dropped by his longtime talent management team at Entertainment 360 and his PR firm The Lede Company. He has also "mutually agreed" not to attend the Met Gala on 1 May as a guest of the Italian fashion house Valentino.

According to Variety, the 33-year-old is also stepping down from the board of the Gotham Film and Media Institute and his work with the Sidney Poitier Initiative, which supports up-and-coming filmmakers. In addition, he has reportedly been dropped from The Man in My Basement movie and cut from the Texas Rangers baseball team's 2023 season ad campaign.

Majors is due to appear in court on 8 May.