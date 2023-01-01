Michelle Obama claims she was never invited back to White House by Donald Trump

Michelle Obama has claimed she was never invited back to the White House by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the TV host asked the former First Lady what it was like to see her and former U.S. President Barack Obama's official portraits unveiled at their previous residence last September at an event hosted by current President Joe Biden.

"It was really a beautiful experience," the 59-year-old smiled. "That's tradition. You do your official portraits. The next president is supposed to invite you back to hang them. We were never invited back. So, these pictures had been done for a long, long time."

Michelle was First Lady from 2009 until 2017.

Trump won the 2016 presidential election and served as America's leader between 2017 and 2021.

Michelle is currently promoting Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast, which is inspired by topics explored in her 2022 book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.