Criminal charges against Alec Baldwin in Rust case to be dropped

Criminal charges filed against Alec Baldwin relating to a shooting on the Rust film set are to be dropped.



In October 2021, production on the western was suspended after the Hollywood actor's prop firearm discharged during a rehearsal, injuring director Joel Souza and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.



Earlier this year, officials at the Santa Fe Sheriff's Office formally charged Baldwin with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, to which he pleaded not guilty, and on Thursday, his lawyers reported that the case had been "dismissed".



"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a joint statement.



New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has not yet commented on the update.



Last October, the 65-year-old and producers reached a settlement with Hutchins's family, with it agreed that production on the film could resume.



It's believed filming began again in Livingston, Montana this week.



Several civil lawsuits related to the case remain ongoing.