Alec Baldwin thanks wife and lawyer after Rust charges dropped

Alec Baldwin has responded to his involuntary manslaughter charges being dropped.



In a Thursday Instagram post, the Rust star seemingly celebrated that his criminal charges relating to the death of Halyna Hutchins in 2021 were dropped.



Captioning a photo of himself and his wife Hilaria Baldwin, Alec wrote, “I owe everything I have to this woman. (And to you, Luke).”



The actor was represented by attorney Luke Nikas during his Rust shooting case.



After a prop gun misfired and killed cinematographer Halyna on the set of the film, Alec was charged in January this year with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. A mini-trial was scheduled to begin two weeks after Alec’s charges were dropped on Thursday.



Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in January. Previously, Rust assistant director Dave Halls was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation over the incident.



The charges carried a maximum of 18 months behind bars and approximately $5,000 (£4,000) in fines if a jury delivered guilty verdicts.