Scarlett Johansson calls ex-husband Ryan Reynolds a 'good guy'

Scarlett Johansson has praised her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds.

During an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast, the Black Widow star reflected on her previous marriages.

“You’ve been married two times?” Gwyneth asked on the show, to which Scarlett corrected her, “Three times.”

The Goop founder admitted that she “forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds,” exclaiming, “Goals!”

Scarlett and Ryan married in 2008 and divorced in 2011.

“We weren’t married very long, but we were when I first met you, for Iron Man or whatever,” she recalled. “He’s a good guy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Scarlett shared what she had learnt from her previous marriages to ensure the success of her current relationship with Colin Jost - whom she wed in 2020.

“It’s funny. I knew Colin for a long time, but only kind of through work,” she explained. “When we first started seeing other, I would never have probably been ready for a relationship like the one that I have with Colin at different times in my life because I wasn’t comfortable with setting my own boundaries, and I didn’t know what I wanted or needed from somebody else.”