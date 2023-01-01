Shanna Moakler shades Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's 'weird' marriage

Shanna Moakler has slammed her ex-husband Travis Barker's marriage with Kourtney Kardashian.

During a Wednesday appearance on the Miss Understood With Rachel Uchitel podcast, the former Miss USA dished on the Blink-182 drummer's relationship with the reality TV star.

"I just think the whole thing is so f**king weird," Shanna said of Travis and Kourtney's marriage. "I really don't have anything positive to say about it. It's not because I'm bitter, and I'm definitely not jealous.

"I think things that have been said and things that have been done are absolutely disgusting. I wish them nothing but the best, and as long as they're good to my kids, that's all I care about. But I think the whole thing is really weird."

Shanna and Travis were married between 2004 and 2008 and share 17-year-old Alabama and 19-year-old Landon together.

"I don't even know Travis Barker anymore," Shanna continued on the podcast. "We haven't been together since almost 2010 to 2012 and I don't even know him."

While she called him a "good dad", she added, "We only have our 17-year-old, who will be 18 this year, and then our work is done here, and we never have to see or talk to each other ever again. And I look forward to that day."

Days prior, the model called out Kourtney for airing footage from her wedding as a reality TV special, writing on social media, "She post more of my kids then her own lol (sic)."

Kourtney and Travis officially wed in Santa Barbara, California in early May 2022 after getting engaged in October 2021.

The Poosh founder was previously in a relationship with Scott Disick, the father of her three children.