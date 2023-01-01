Bryan Cranston starring in Everything's Going to Be Great

Bryan Cranston is to star in 'Everything's Going to Be Great'.

The 'Breaking Bad' actor is attached to feature in the movie alongside Allison Janney, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Jack Champion.

The film is being directed by Jon S. Baird from a script by 'I, Tonya' writer Steven Rogers and production has started in Toronto.

The movie tells the story of the Smart family as they cope with loss and struggle with identity as they move from one state to the next while performing in regional theatre.

Baird's previous film credits include 'Stan and Ollie', the biopic starring Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly as comedy greats Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, and the recent Apple TV+ movie 'Tetris' that features Taron Egerton.

Meanwhile, Bryan previously revealed that he will only eat a meal on set if a scene requires it.

The 67-year-old actor explained how very few of his contemporaries like to tuck in during eating sequences but he prefers to polish off the grub on camera to taking lunch breaks.

Bryan is also a fan of "French hours" if there is no food during filming as he can just graze on small snacks rather than stopping the shoot.

He said: "I am one of the rare actors who actually eats during dinner sequences. Most actors, I find, will push food around and they'll pretend and take the smallest bite of something. I dive in.

"But if we're not eating [in the scene] I'm very partial to what we call 'French Hours'; 10 straight hours, no break for lunch.

"You pass around munchies - nice, healthy snacks, but very small portions, so it regulates your energy."