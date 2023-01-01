Drake Bell's estranged wife files for divorce one week after missing person report

Drake Bell's estranged wife Janet Von Schmeling has filed for divorce one week after the actor was briefly reported missing.

It was reported in January that the Drake & Josh star had separated from Von Schmeling, the mother of his two-year-old son Wyatt, after four years of marriage, and she began the process of making the split official this week.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Von Schmeling cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce, and revealed that she had actually been separated from Bell since September 2022.

She requested primary legal and physical custody of their son, with Bell to receive visitation rights, and asked for spousal support.

Bell confirmed in 2021 that he had been married to Von Schmeling for three years and they had a child together.

The divorce news comes shortly after the former Nickelodeon star was declared missing by police in Daytona Beach, Florida last week and found hours later

Following the incident, the actor joked on Twitter, "You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for a night and this?"