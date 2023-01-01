Nicholas Hoult understands why he lost Batman role to Robert Pattinson

Nicholas Hoult has no hard feelings towards Robert Pattinson after he won the role of Batman over him.

The Renfield actor revealed in a recent interview with The Guardian that he lost the titular role in Matt Reeves' movie The Batman, and in a new conversation for GQ España, he admitted Pattinson was better suited to the character and the tone of the film.

"I'm sure if you ask most people, they'll tell you they'd want to portray that role," he said, reports Variety. "I think Matt Reeves' ideas were fantastic and he made a brilliant movie. And I also think that Rob did an amazing job with the character, and I loved seeing him in it. So I don't think I would have done as good a job as him ultimately. I don't think I could have fit as well into the world that Matt created as Rob did."

The British actor explained that it can be "painful" to be rejected from such a coveted role, but he is able to accept why another actor was chosen instead.

"I can accept that they didn't cast me pretty well and when I see the chosen actor doing a great job, and I enjoy it, and it's good, I'm like, 'Oh yeah, they made the right choice. They knew what they were doing.' So it's not like I'm sitting there like, 'Oh, I'm not going to watch it now.' It's a good movie and Rob is brilliant in it," he stated.

Pattinson and Reeves are reuniting for a sequel to The Batman later this year.