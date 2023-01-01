Juno Temple joins Venom 3

Juno Temple is reportedly in talks to join Tom Hardy in Venom 3.



The Ted Lasso actress is reportedly in negotiations to co-star in the third instalment of Sony and Marvel's superhero franchise, according to Deadline. Her potential character is being kept under wraps.



The series stars Hardy as Eddie Brock, a journalist who gains superpowers after becoming the host of an alien symbiote named Venom. He made his debut in 2018 and returned in the sequel, Let There Be Carnage, in 2021.



Plot details for Venom 3 are currently unknown, however, Kelly Marcel is writing the screenplay from a story she and Hardy wrote. Marcel will also be making her feature directorial debut with the outing, which she and Hardy are both producing.



Hardy revealed the movie was in pre-production in February by sharing a deleted scene on Instagram.



"Whilst working on V3 pre prep @lelping (Kelly Marcel) @sonypictures @sony @venommovie this throwback came up #cuttingroomfloor #byetom #thankstom," he wrote in the caption.



It is currently not known if any of Hardy's co-stars, such as Michelle Williams, will return for Venom 3, or if the movie will place the character within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).



Outside of playing Keeley Jones in Ted Lasso, Temple is also known for films such as Killer Joe, Atonement and Maleficent and TV shows including Vinyl and The Offer. She is currently filming the fifth season of Noah Hawley's anthology series Fargo.