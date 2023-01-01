Melanie Lynskey was heartbroken when she lost touch with Kate Winslet

Melanie Lynskey was heartbroken when she lost touch with her Heavenly Creatures co-star Kate Winslet.



The Yellowjackets star and Titanic actress were both teenagers when they became close friends on the set of Peter Jackson's 1994 drama, which marked their feature film debuts. While they kept in touch for a while after the shoot, they eventually drifted apart after Winslet shot to stardom with 1997's Titanic.



During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast on Thursday, the New Zealand-born actress admitted it was "heartbreaking" losing that friendship gradually over time.



"When I lost touch with Kate, it was more heartbreaking than some breakups that I've had," she candidly shared. "It was so painful and it wasn't like anything happened, it's just she became a gigantic, international movie star and she didn't have a lot of time and then, suddenly, she'd be in Los Angeles and not have time... It happens in relationships. People kind of drift apart, but that was so painful for me."



While they haven't crossed paths since the 2009 premiere of her movie Away We Go, which was directed by Winslet's then-husband Sam Mendes, Lynskey had nothing but praise for her co-star, who she called "a huge inspiration".



Elsewhere in the interview, the actress revealed she once thought she'd made a life-long friend on another project but she was mistaken.



"I did this movie with this actor and when we were finished I said, 'Oh my gosh, I'm just so happy that I met you and we have this friendship,' and she was like, 'Yeah, I'm not friends with actors. I don't stay friends with actors.' And I was just like, 'What?' I was so shocked by it," she recalled. "I was so sensitive. I was always so injured by losing these great loves I was having (but) it got easier."