Jodie Turner-Smith grateful for pandemic giving her more time with baby daughter

Jodie Turner-Smith is grateful she got to spend more precious time with her baby daughter during the pandemic.

During an interview with People, the 36-year-old actress reflected on how the pandemic forced her to slow down just after "everything happened at the same time" in her professional and private lives.

She experienced her career breakthrough with the 2019 movie Queen & Slim when she was already "secretly married" to Joshua Jackson and pregnant with their first child, who was born in April 2020.

"Then the whole world stopped and there was a global pandemic, and I got to slow down with this precious child of mine, and I'm so grateful for that," she shared.

"I mean, I know, you know, obviously, the pandemic has been horrendous in so many different ways, but the one thing is, it was like it smacked me in the face and hit me upside the head and forced me to slow down, and I'm glad it did."

Jodie went on to address the pressures that mothers face when they return to work after having a child.

"You're expected to just be the same person and move on and snap back and deal and cope, and nobody wants to stop for you. And it's an inconvenience to them to stop for you when you have just done this thing that is more powerful than anything that there is," she stated.

The British actress also revealed that she prefers their daughter Janie to be involved in her professional life instead of being kept separate.

"I feel that to be fulfilled is being my best self for my child and I try to involve her in my life, not let work be this thing that exists outside of her, but that she also gets to be a part of," she added.

Jodie and Joshua began dating in 2018 and got married the following year.