Nicholas Hoult wants to make a romantic comedy

Nicholas Hoult would like to make a romantic comedy one day.



Since he found fame as a child in 2002's About a Boy, the British actor has starred in a wide range of films, from horrors to comedies and superhero films. He has yet to appear in a straightforward romantic comedy and he would like to rectify that.



"I would like to go do a romcom, though maybe not as a romantic lead: it sounds like there's slightly less to explore with those characters," he told The Guardian. "But maybe people just don't think of me like that, maybe I don't get sent the good ones. I'd love to pretend it's all my doing, but it's more about when things align and when directors cast you."



In the 2013 romantic comedy Warm Bodies, Hoult's character was also a zombie. And while he has a romantic subplot in his new movie Renfield, his character is also the long-suffering servant of Dracula.



Elsewhere in the interview, the 33-year-old admitted "it's easy in this industry to get FOMO (fear of missing out)" by watching other people's careers. He then opened up about three career disappointments he experienced before 2020, including losing The Batman to Robert Pattinson and missing out on a role in Top Gun: Maverick.



"I screen-tested for Batman and didn't get it. Screen-tested for Top Gun, didn't get it. Then I got the call from Tom Cruise: 'Hey, how about Mission: Impossible?' OK. Got it. Then I had to drop out because I was already attached to do some more of (TV show) The Great," he candidly stated.



It was announced in January 2020 that Hoult has been cast as the villain in both parts of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, but because of production delays due to the pandemic, he had to drop out. He was replaced by Esai Morales.



Renfield is in cinemas now.