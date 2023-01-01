Simone Biles weds Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles has married Jonathan Owens in an intimate ceremony.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the four-time Olympic gold medallist announced that she had tied the knot with the National Football League (NFL) player.

According to photos, Simone and Jonathan opted for a small wedding at a courthouse, with the nuptials presided over by a judge.

“I do. Officially Owens,” the 26-year-old gymnast captioned the snaps, to which Jonathan commented: “Wifey got a great ring to it… First day of forever.”

And in his own post, the athlete wrote, “My person, forever.”

Simone looked gorgeous in a white dress with a halterneck and tiered skirt for the occasion, while her new husband donned a beige suit with a white dress shirt.

Simone and Jonathan, 27 started dating in August 2020 and got engaged in February 2022.