Emily Ratajkowski calls Celeste Barber feud 'blown out of proportion'

Emily Ratajkowski has addressed speculation of a feud between her and Celeste Barber.

While speaking on her High Low podcast, the My Body author recalled having been mocked online by the comedian and subsequently reported to be feuding with her.

“This whole drama with Celeste has been blown out of proportion,” Emily insisted. “In general, I find her to be really funny. But, (the) message I was trying to send to her was, ‘I just don’t want you to do this to me anymore.’”

In 2021, Emily blocked Celeste over a post mimicking her Instagram portraits. The post was captioned, “We are sick of you objectifying our bodies! Also, here’s my ass.”

On the podcast, Emily asserted she’d like to do her own thing without ridicule, including “writing about my terrifying experiences in an industry that doesn’t protect women and young girls and femme-presenting people while also having a bathing suit line”.

The author and model summarised, “I was like, ‘I’m not giving her my consent for this joke anymore.’ It just landed at a specific time for me.”

The reported feud between the model and comedian sparked at around the time that Emily’s essay Buying Myself Back was published in The Cut.

“We really love to pick on female influencers, like they are considered the trash, lamest, most cringe, most embarrassing people on the planet,” Emily concluded on her programme. “I fundamentally find that to be sexist. Yeah, no s**t women want to be influencers, it’s one of the ways that women have learned to be successful and make money. They’re hustling.”