Ana de Armas addresses Wonder Woman casting rumour

Ana de Armas has dismissed speculation that she is taking over the role of Wonder Woman.

While speaking to Wired for an interview published on Friday, the Blonde star was asked whether she would be taking the mantle of Wonder Woman from Gal Gadot in Peter Safran and James Gunn's reimagined DC Universe.

"Well, I feel like Gal Gadot is doing a great job," de Armas told the outlet. "I think she should keep doing that."

Gadot made her debut as the character in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before reprising the role in 2017's Wonder Woman and 2020's Wonder Woman 1984. She made a cameo appearance in Shazam! Fury of the Gods in March, but her future as the character remains uncertain following the change of leadership at DC.

She was expected to return for a third Wonder Woman movie, to be directed by Patty Jenkins, but it was scrapped in December after Safran and Gunn became the heads of DC Studios.

After it was announced the film had been axed, Jenkins issued a statement insisting she did not walk away from the project.

"I never walked away," she wrote. "I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now."

Shortly before the news was revealed, Gadot reflected on her time as Diana Prince and indicated there was more to come.

"A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I've been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I'm grateful for YOU. The fans. Can't wait to share her next chapter with you," she tweeted.