Matthew Perry to remove Keanu Reeves references from future editions of memoir

Matthew Perry will remove his negative comments about Keanu Reeves from future editions of his memoir.

During a panel at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on Saturday, the Friends actor announced he would remove two negative references to The Matrix actor from future editions of his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.

"I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do," he acknowledged. "I pulled his name because I live on the same street. I've apologised publicly to him. Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it."

He also clarified he had not spoken to Reeves in person and stated, "If I run into the guy, I'll apologise. It was just stupid."

In the memoir, which was released in November, Perry lamented the deaths of his friends and co-stars River Phoenix and Chris Farley and noted that the John Wick star "still walks among us".

In one passage, he wrote, "It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?"

In October 2022, days before his memoir hit shelves, Perry released a statement to media outlets apologising for the apparent insult. He said, "I'm actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead."

During the panel discussion on Saturday, Perry insisted that he tried his "best not to go after anybody" in his memoir, because the point of the book was to lift the lid on his battle with addiction.