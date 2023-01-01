50 Cent developing tattoo transformation TV series

50 Cent has signed on to executive produce the upcoming TV series Redemption Ink.



According to Deadline, the In da Club rapper - real name Curtis Jackson III - is working on the new unscripted programme via his G-Unit Films & Television production company.



The show, which will follow former gang and hate group members as they get old body art changed into new, non-affiliated designs, is set to be streamed on Hulu.



"While sitting in the chair, (participants) will share their emotional stories with the talented tattoo artists devoted to giving them hope," a summary reads.



A potential release date has not yet been announced.



Previously, Jackson produced the Starz series Power, which he also appeared in. The series led to spinoffs including Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force.



Following the end of his contract with Starz, the 47-year-old signed a non-exclusive multiyear broadcast direct deal with Fox.