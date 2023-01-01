Nick Cannon assures fans Jamie Foxx is 'doing so much better' amid hospitalisation

Nick Cannon has assured fans that Jamie Foxx is "doing so much better" since he was hospitalised due to a medical complication.



While speaking to Entertainment Tonight for a new interview, The Masked Singer host was asked how his friend was doing following his hospitalisation earlier this month.



"Man, I'm praying," Nick told the outlet. "You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud."



The television host called his social media activity "words of affirmation for my big brother," adding, "I know he's doing so much better because I'm actually about to do something special for him and doing him a favour."



While Nick couldn't "really say" what favour he was referring to, he teased, "It'll be out there soon."



He added, "I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it's a beautiful thing. He's awake. They say he's alert, so we love it."



On 12 April, Foxx's daughter Corinne announced on Instagram that her father had suffered an undisclosed "medical complication". She assured fans that he was "already on his way to recovery" thanks to "quick action and great care".



Days later, Nick posted a photo of him and Foxx on Instagram and asked for his followers to pray for the Oscar-winning star, writing, "Let’s all speak complete and total recovery for the most talented human on earth with a Spirit bigger than this small planet!!"