Taron Egerton and Dexter Fletcher planning third movie collaboration

Taron Egerton and director Dexter Fletcher are planning to work together for the third time.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fletcher revealed he and the British actor intend to work together again after collaborating on the 2016 sports comedy Eddie the Eagle and the 2019 Elton John biopic Rocketman.



"Taron and I actually have an agreement that we're gonna do three films together, so we've gotta find a third one. We don't know what that is yet, but there's something out there for us," he shared.



Both films were produced by director Matthew Vaughn, who gave Egerton his big break by casting him in Kingsman: The Secret Service. Fletcher explained that Vaughn was "the brains" behind their Rocketman collaboration as he asked Fletcher to direct the movie when Egerton was already attached to the lead role.



"I heard talk of Taron playing Elton, which I thought was a f**king brilliant idea," he recalled. "I knew that was genius casting, and then after Eddie (the Eagle), I sat down to dinner with Matt Vaughn who said, 'How would you feel about directing it?' I tried to remain calm and cool like I was interested, but inside, I was like, 'This is just a stroke of genius.' I just knew what Taron could do."



The Ghosted director added that Egerton should have been nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of the Your Song hitmaker, but he is confident that "he'll be nominated for something else in the fullness of time".