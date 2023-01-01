Adele drives James Corden to work during last-ever Carpool Karaoke

Adele has joined James Corden for the final instalment of Carpool Karaoke.



As the British TV personality prepares to wrap up his eight-year stint as host of The Late Late Show, he unveiled the last-ever instalment of the popular series on Monday.



The 21-minute clip sees Adele show up at his home in Los Angeles and wake James up one morning by clashing cymbals at his bedside. The music superstar then offers to drive him to work at CBS Studios, despite admitting she is "not a brilliant driver" and "can't sing without closing my eyes".



James and Adele then discussed how they had become close friends while living in the U.S.



"I'm excited and scared in equal measure. It's been a crazy eight years. In one sense it feels like it's gone like that (clicks fingers) and in another, I feel like I don't remember what life was like before being here," he said, to which the 34-year-old added: "I've never lived in L.A. without you guys so I'm a bit nervous about it, to be honest with you, and obviously very, very sad."



After performing her 2011 track Rolling in the Deep together, Adele asked James about his fears when he first started making the late-night programme.



He revealed that many the majority of stars declined his invitation and Mariah Carey only agreed to participate if she could "do the chat" and not sing.



"There's been some b**ody brilliant ones and some s**t ones too," the Hello hitmaker noted, with the 44-year-old explaining: "Stevie Wonder changed it a lot because when he did it, other artists were like, 'Well if Stevie Wonder's done it, I'll do it.'"



James also shared that many more artists were inspired to join in after Adele's first Carpool Karaoke aired in January 2016.



The instalment has since become the most-watched clip of all time on the show's YouTube channel, with more than 260 million views.



The last episode of The Late Late Show will air on 27 April.