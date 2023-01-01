Patti LuPone unimpressed by Kim Kardashian's new acting gig

Patti LuPone is not happy with Kim Kardashian's new acting role in American Horror Story.

Earlier this month, co-creator Ryan Murphy announced that the reality TV star had been cast alongside Emma Roberts in the anthology show's 12th season, titled Delicate.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday, Patti and fellow guest John Leguizamo took part in a game called Do! They! Give a Damn!?

Accordingly, the veteran actress made her feelings about Kim's casting known when Andy asked, "Do you give a damn that Kim Kardashian is acting in season 12 of American Horror Story?"

"Yes, I do," she responded in a theatrically angry tone, before confirming that she didn't like the idea.

"Why? She's taking a role away from..." the host continued, before Patti interjected, "From actors!"

She continued, "Excuse me, Kim, what are you doing with your life? Don't get on the stage, Mrs. Worthington."

Patti was referring to Don't Put Your Daughter On The Stage, Mrs. Worthington by English playwright Noël Coward. The 1930s song is directed to a mother who asks him to give her daughter a part in one of his productions.

When asked how he felt about the casting, John simply joked, "Whatever she said, I double the emotion!"