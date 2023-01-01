Comedian Richard Lewis reveals Parkinson's disease diagnosis

Comedian Richard Lewis has revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease around two years ago.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm actor posted a video on Twitter on Sunday to address those who asked if he was ever going to go on a stand-up comedy tour again.

At the start of the video, he explained that he underwent "four surgeries back to back to back to back" around three and a half years ago and spent a lot of time in physical therapy to recover from surgery on his back and shoulder as well as other operations.

Then, to cap off his run of "bad luck", the 75-year-old was diagnosed with the progressive neurological condition.

"On top of all that, two years ago, I started walking a little stiffly, I was shuffling my feet, and I went to a neurologist and they gave me a brain scan and I was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and that was about two years ago," he said. "But luckily, I got it late in life and they say you progress very slowly if at all and I'm on the right meds so I'm cool."

The funnyman explained that he had finished filming the 12th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm and will continue to act and write, but he is done with stand-up.

"I have Parkinson's disease but I'm under a doctor's care and everything is cool," he concluded. "I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog and I love all my friends and my fans. And now you know where it's been at the last three and a half years. God bless you."