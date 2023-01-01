Jesse Plemons and Connie Britton join Zero Day limited series

Jesse Plemons, Connie Britton, Lizzy Caplan, and others have been cast in Zero Day.



According to a Netflix press release published on Monday, the upcoming limited series Zero Day has found cast members to join its previously-announced star Robert De Niro.



The Power of The Dog star Jesse, Promising Young Woman actress Connie, and Truth Be Told star Lizzy have joined the show cast alongside Room actress Joan Allen.



Following the casting announcement, Connie posted a headline on her Instagram Story, captioning the news, “Exciting!”



The six-episode conspiracy thriller series has been set to follow former American president George Mullen (played by Robert), pulled from retirement to head a commission tasked with investigating a global cyber-attack.



Lizzy has signed on to play Congresswoman and George’s daughter, Alexandra Mullen; Joan to play former First Lady Sheila Mullen; Jesse to play former Mullen “body man” Roger Carlson; and Connie to play former Chief of Staff Valerie Whitesell.



Zero Day was created by Eric Newman, Michael S Schmidt, and Noah Oppenheim - who have also agreed to executive produce the series alongside Robert and Panoramic Media’s Jonathan Glickman. Lesli Linka Glatter has been set to direct and executive produce.