CNN anchor Don Lemon fired after 17 years at the network

CNN anchor Don Lemon has been fired from the network following claims he made "sexist" comments on air.



On Monday, the TV journalist took to Twitter to post a note in which he alleged he had been sacked by bosses at the news channel without warning.



"I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly," he posted. "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear that there are larger issues at play."



Representatives for CNN have denied Lemon's claim that they failed to inform him of the news in person.



To conclude his message, the 57-year-old thanked his colleagues for their support over the course of his career.



"They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best," he added.



Lemon came under fire earlier this year after he stated Republican politician Nikki Haley "isn't in her prime".



Following criticism online, he issued an apology to viewers and his fellow broadcasters.



Lemon's firing comes in the wake of another major U.S. media departure, with conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson also dismissed from Fox News on Monday. Leaders at the network have not yet given a reason for terminating his contract.