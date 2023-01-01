Alex Cooper confirms engagement to Matt Kaplan

Podcast host Alex Cooper has confirmed she is engaged to producer Matt Kaplan.

The Call Her Daddy podcast host revealed to W Magazine on Monday that the To All The Boys I've Loved Before producer proposed to her in the garden of their shared home on 3 March - and she said yes.

She also detailed how Matt organised the proposal: by arranging a fake photoshoot to get her out of the house for the day. When she returned home, it was covered in candles and she had to go on a scavenger hunt, which ended with a glass of Champagne and a card prompting her to go to the garden.

"He was down there with our two dogs in little bow ties," the podcast host recalled. "He got down on one knee and said, 'You're my soulmate, the love of my life. You make me a better man. Please do me the honour of marrying me.' I, like, blacked out. I think I said yes at first. It was very surreal."

The 28-year-old also shared a photo from the proposal on Instagram on Monday with the caption, "I bet no one had this on their 2023 bingo card lol."

The couple began dating after meeting in a Zoom business call in 2020. On Call Her Daddy, Alex has only referred to Matt, 39, as "Mr Sexy Zoom Man".

During the W interview, Alex admitted meeting the CEO of Ace Entertainment changed her views on marriage.

"Growing up, I never wanted to conform to something that society is telling us: to get married to a man and live happily ever after. So many marriages in my life are so unhealthy and unstable," she explained. "A lot of people settle, and I refuse to do that. But with Matt, it immediately was obvious to me, once our relationship progressed to the point that it was time, that yes, I would love to marry him."