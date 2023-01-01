Harrison Ford confirms Dial of Destiny will be his 'last time' as Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford has confirmed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be his final outing as the titular archaeologist.



The veteran actor revealed in an interview with Total Film magazine that he is done with playing the whip-cracking adventurer, whom he has portrayed since 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark.



"This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character," he stated. "I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film."



Ford acknowledged Disney executives are reportedly developing an Indiana Jones TV series for Disney+ but stressed that he "will not be involved in that, if it does come to fruition".



The original Indiana Jones trilogy, which also featured the Temple of Doom and the Last Crusade, was released in the 1980s. Ford reunited with the trilogy's director, Steven Spielberg, for the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008.



Dial of Destiny marks his fifth and final instalment in the franchise. It is the only film in the series not to be directed by Spielberg or to have a story written by George Lucas.



In the interview, the 80-year-old also explained that he has been working on Indy's final outing for a decade to make sure he goes out with "a bang".



"I had been ambitious to do this film for 10 years, and there finally came a time when we all committed to that. It was a joyous moment for me. I think it's a rare situation that I find myself in," Ford continued. "I've been able to deliver amazing films developed by Steven and George over a 40-year period, and to end it not with a whimper, but a bang, has been my greatest ambition for this excursion."



Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, directed by James Mangold, will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on 18 May before being released in cinemas in late June.