Carrie Fisher to be honoured with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Carrie Fisher is to be honoured with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in celebration of Star Wars Day.

On Monday, executives at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that the 2,754th star will be dedicated to the late actress - who played Princess Leia in the Star Wars films - during a ceremony staged on 4 May.

Observed annually, Star Wars Day is an informal day in which the media franchise is commemorated by fans around the world.

"Fans will be over the moon to know that their favourite movie princess, Carrie Fisher, will be honoured with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame! Carrie will join her Star Wars co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk," stated Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "I am happy to add, that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds."

The event will be hosted by radio personality Ellen K, with the star to be unveiled near the historic El Capitan Theatre.

Guest speakers are yet to be confirmed, but Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd will accept the honour on behalf of her mother.

Carrie, the daughter of Hollywood icons Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, died at the age of 60 in December 2016.