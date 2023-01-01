Mayim Bialik has 'no idea' if she will appear in The Big Bang Theory spin-off

Mayim Bialik has addressed rumours of a potential appearance in The Big Bang Theory spin-off show.

It was announced earlier this month that a spin-off of the sitcom, which ended in 2019, had been greenlit, and in an interview with E! News, castmember Mayim admitted that she found out at the same time as the public.

"If I am, I don't know it," Mayim said of a possible appearance. "I got the news like everybody else. We're all still pretty close, so there was a lot of texting going on. I asked my agent. He was like, 'I don't know.' I guess no one knows at this point, but I can't wait to find out."

Mayim assured fans that if she was offered a role or a guest appearance in the spin-off, she would take it.

"I'll do anything related to anything like that," she commented. "But yeah, we really have no idea. So I'm in the same boat as everyone else."

The actress, who played Amy Farrah Fowler on the show, noted that she has no idea what the spin-off might be about.

"I mean, honestly, I've been thinking about it," she shared. "My kids are like, 'Well, Mama, you have to know,' and I said I really don't. I loved all of our characters. We've had so many incredible guest characters. So I was like, it could be anything. It could literally be anything."

Elsewhere in the interview, Mayim confirmed she is in talks to reprise her role as Blossom Russo in a possible revival of her sitcom Blossom, which ran from 1991 to 1995.

"We're thinking about coming back. There's a lot of things that have to happen," she stated. "But Don Reo, our creator, and I have finally been able to find a breath and an opening in my life and schedule where we're ready to talk about it actively."