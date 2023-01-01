Ken Loach says that The Old Oak is likely to be his final film

Ken Loach admits that 'The Old Oak' is likely to be his final film.

The 86-year-old director believes that the upcoming flick – which is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month - will probably be the last time he gets behind the camera as he will be too old to do so in the coming years.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ken said: "Films take a couple of years and I'll be nearly 90. And your facilities do decline. Your short-term memory goes and my eyesight is pretty rubbish now, so it's quite tricky."

The 'Kes' director says he had no issues coping with the demands of making a film but does find it harder to sustain the "good humour" and "nervous emotional energy" to set the tempo during a film shoot and keep momentum going.

Loach went into the movie knowing that it would be his swansong.

He quipped: "I'm just not sure I can get around the court again. It's like an old nag at the Grand National. You think, good God, I'll be falling at the first fence!"

Ken has claimed that 'The Old Oak' will be his final narrative feature but his long-time collaborator Paul Laverty hasn't ruled out making another documentary and doubts that Loach will be able to walk away from the craft for good.

He explained: "That wouldn't be so absolutely overwhelming – you wouldn't have to do that massive casting.

"But I'd be very surprised if he doesn't do something. I think it's in his blood really. And he's still got lots to say."