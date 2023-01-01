Hailey Bieber marks one year since heart surgery

Hailey Bieber has shared a throwback photo of herself in hospital to mark one year since she underwent an operation on her heart.

Last March, the model suffered a transient ischaemic attack, or mini-stroke, caused by a hole in her heart known as a patent foramen ovale (PFO).

On Monday, she posted a throwback photo on her Instagram Stories of her laying in a hospital bed after undergoing a procedure to fix the heart defect.

In the caption, she expressed her gratitude to the "amazing doctors" who discovered why a blood clot travelled to her brain and caused the mini-stroke.

"This time last year I had a procedure done to close a hole I had in my heart known as a PFO (Patent Foramen Ovale) following having a transient stroke," she wrote. "So grateful to have found this and have it closed, and so grateful for my amazing doctors. A year later I'm feeling strong and healthy."

In mid-March, the 26-year-old marked the first anniversary of her "life-changing" health scare.

"Can't believe it's been 1 year since I suffered a mini stroke that led to my PFO diagnosis," she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Given that it's the 1 year mark from such a life changing event, I wanted to share all the information I've learned about PFO and share resources to donate."

Hailey reposted the video she made about her health struggles in late April 2022 before sharing information about PFO.