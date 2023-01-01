Michelle Pfeiffer denies report suggesting she 'hated' Grease 2

Michelle Pfeiffer has denied a report suggesting she had regrets over starring in Grease 2.



The Oscar-nominated actress took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share a screengrab of a list recently published on Buzzfeed.



In the story, Michelle was quoted as stating in a 2014 article that she "hated that film with a vengeance".



In her own post, the star called out the reporter for apparently using incorrect quotes and for spelling her surname wrong.



"The project is and has always been so special to me and my history, one should never trust a publication to get quotes right if they can't even bother to spell the person's name correctly," she fired.



Michelle appeared as Stephanie Zinone in the sequel to the 1978 musical, Grease.



While the 1982 film received mostly negative reviews, it still has a devoted fan base and is widely considered to be a cult classic.