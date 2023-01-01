Ryan Gosling 'doubted his Kenergy' before taking on Barbie role

Ryan Gosling wasn't sure if he had the "Kenergy" to play Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie.

During the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the actor appeared alongside his co-star Margot Robbie and director Gerwig and jokingly admitted he didn't know if he had the right "Kenergy" for the part.

"I have to be honest, I had up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn't know Ken from within," Ryan joked. "If I'm being really honest, I doubted my Kenergy. I didn't see it, but Margot and Greta, they conjured this out of me somehow."

The La La Land star also recalled how surreal his life became while he was playing Ken alongside Robbie as Barbie.

"It was like I was living my life and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs, wearing bespoke neon outfits, and rollerblading down Venice beach," Gosling continued. "It came on like a light scarlet fever and then I woke up one day and was like, 'Why is there fake tanner in my sheets? What just happened?'"

Elsewhere in their presentation, Robbie confessed that she "ruined all of Ryan's takes" by being unable to keep a straight face during filming. She also recalled how the cast and crew were "so happy" to work on the film and that she had never "seen so many grown men find reasons to be on set".

Gerwig, who also co-wrote the film with Noah Baumbach, shared that she "cried" when she entered the Barbie Land set for the first time and saw all the Barbie houses, pool slides and cars.

Barbie will debut in cinemas on 21 July.