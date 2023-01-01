Andy Muschietti wants The Flash to be seen in cinemas

Andy Muschietti was desperate for 'The Flash' to be released in cinemas.



The 49-year-old director has helmed the upcoming DC Extended Universe (DCEU) blockbuster and was willing to accept delays to the film to make sure it could be seen on the big screen.



Asked in a joint interview with sister and producer Barbara Muschietti if they ever considered releasing the movie on a streaming service, the pair told Boxoffice Pro magazine: "The only way to release 'The Flash' is in theatres. Warner's knew that, and we knew that."



Barbara is grateful that the pandemic gave the crew more opportunity to develop the film and is now looking forward to the finished product hitting cinemas in June.



She said: "Of course, it feels great. We have worked solidly on 'The Flash' for almost four years. We are very grateful to WB for working with us on using all this time to make the movie better.



"The pandemic allowed us to have a longer development, and, on the other side of shooting, it allowed us to have the time to explore visual effects like never before.



"We all knew that 'The Flash' belongs in movie theatres, and we were happy to wait for the right time."



Andy explained that the way a film is seen is a big part of his thinking when directing a movie.



The 'It' director said: "I want our movies to be enjoyed in a communal space, in a theatre where they are being played at the levels that we designed the movies to be at. Any format that gives a more spectacular experience is obviously a plus.



"The bottom line is to give the audience two-plus hours of an emotional ride, where they forget about the world outside and mostly about the smartphones in their pockets."