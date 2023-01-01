Hailee Steinfeld 'grateful' for Jeremy Renner's 'truly miraculous recovery'

Hailee Steinfeld feels "grateful" that her Hawkeye co-star Jeremy Renner has made a "truly miraculous recovery" since his snowplough accident.



The Avengers actor broke more than 30 bones and suffered blunt chest trauma when he was run over by his snowplough near his home in Nevada on 1 January. After months of physical therapy, Renner was able to attend the premiere of his Disney+ series Rennervations with only a walking stick for assistance earlier this month.



During an interview with Entertainment Tonight at CinemaCon on Monday, Steinfeld revealed she had spoken to her Hawkeye co-star since his accident and she is glad he is "more than OK".



"(I'm) getting emotional talking about it. I'm so grateful that he's OK and he has made a truly miraculous recovery," she shared. "I just couldn't be more grateful that he's OK and he's more than OK. He's such a fighter."



The 26-year-old noted that the actor has become even more inspiring to her now.



"I mean, I don't know if you guys know this man, but he is like the most inspiring, and not that I already didn't feel that way about him - I feel that way times a million. He's amazing," she gushed.



Steinfeld also shared that her working relationship with Renner mirrors her character Kate Bishop's mentor-mentee connection with Renner's Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the Disney+ series, which aired in late 2021.