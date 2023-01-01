Kelly Clarkson and Drew Barrymore nominated for 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards

Kelly Clarkson and Drew Barrymore are both nominated for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host at the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards.



The Since U Been Gone singer and Never Been Kissed actress were once again nominated for the prize when the first four categories for the daytime TV awards show were unveiled on Tuesday night.



The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Drew Barrymore Show hosts were shortlisted against Tamron Hall for her eponymous talk show, Kelly Ripa for Live with Kelly and Ryan and Sherri Shepherd for Sherri.



For this year's ceremony, informative and entertainment talk show categories have been merged into Daytime Talk Series and Daytime Talk Series Host, for which they are both nominated.



Clarkson has won the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host award every year between 2020 and 2022, and if she wins this year, it will mark her fourth consecutive victory. Barrymore was nominated for the prize in 2021 and 2022.



Out of the four categories that have been announced so far, the soap opera The Young and the Restless is in the lead with six nominations, including Outstanding Daytime Drama Series.



The 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ on 16 June.



The rest of the nominees will be unveiled on Wednesday.