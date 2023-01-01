Tyrese Gibson ordered to pay ex-wife and her lawyer almost $650,000 in child custody hearing

Tyrese Gibson was ordered by a judge to pay $636,000 (£510,000) in child support and legal fees during a court hearing on Tuesday.



During a hearing at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, Georgia, the Fast and Furious actor was ordered to pay $237,944 (£191,000) in back child support to his ex-wife Samantha Lee Gibson for their daughter Soraya as well as almost $400,000 (£321,000) to Samantha's attorneys.



In August, the actor was ordered to pay $10,000 (£8,000) a month in child support for their four-year-old daughter. However, he considered the amount excessive and refused to abide by the court-ordered sum and chose to pay $2,236 (£1,800) a month instead.



Judge Kevin Farmer held him in contempt of court for failing to pay the stipulated amount and ordered him to pay the difference, according to TMZ.



In addition to the $636,000 in back child support and legal fees, Tyrese was also ordered to foot the $17,000 (£14,000) bill for a special master, a referee who was appointed to handle the dispute.



The judge gave Tyrese until 15 May to pay around $258,000 (£207,000) of the balance.



The 44-year-old exclusively told The Shade Room in a statement that he will be appealed the ruling.



"Everything will be appealed. My attorney, Tonya Mitchell Graham, stated that at least 30 things beyond the scope of the law was miss handled and flat out egregious and illegal (sic)," he said. "The family law court system really f***ing sucks. It's all a process we will appeal."



Graham confirmed to TMZ that she has filed a motion for a new trial and will soon be filing for an appeal. She noted that the payment deadline could be pushed back once the appeal is lodged.



Tyrese and Samantha were married between 2017 and December 2020.



He also has a 15-year-old daughter, Shayla Somer, from his previous marriage to Norma Mitchell, which ended in 2009.