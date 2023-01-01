Kim Kardashian would be 'just as happy' being full-time lawyer

Kim Kardashian would be "just as happy" with her life if she ditched reality TV and became a full-time lawyer.

The Kardashians star, who has been studying to become an attorney for several years, revealed during the TIME100 Summit in New York on Tuesday that she would "absolutely" consider a life without the cameras.

"I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time," she shared. "The journey just really opened up my eyes to so much. It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done... I brought my sister Khloé to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her. I would totally spend more time doing that, cameras (or) no cameras."

During the panel discussion, Kim told moderator Poppy Harlow that she hopes her contributions towards prison reform is "her life's most meaningful work".

"I hope so," she continued. "I always joke with my mom (Kris Jenner) - who's my manager - I say Kim K. is retiring, and I'm just going to be an attorney so you can go help my siblings."

Kim explained that helping free Alice Marie Johnson, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for a non-violent drug offence, changed the trajectory of her life almost five years ago because she learned she was able to make a difference. However, she admitted she was naive at the time because she didn't realise how hard "the fight" for criminal justice can be.

The 42-year-old passed the "baby bar", California's first-year law students exam, in December 2021 and she hopes to take the bar in February 2025.