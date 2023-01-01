The Flash director insists Ezra Miller is 'committed to getting better' after legal troubles

The Flash director Andy Muschietti has insisted Ezra Miller is "very committed to getting better" following a string of legal issues.



The Justice League actor, who uses they/them pronouns, hit headlines numerous times in 2022 due to a spate of arrests and reports of alarming behaviour, and in August, they announced they were undergoing treatment for "complex mental health issues" following a period of "intense crisis".



During a Q&A after an early preview screening of The Flash in Los Angeles this week, Muschietti shared an update on his leading star's wellbeing.



"Ezra is well now," Muschietti said. "We're all hoping that they get better... They're taking the steps to recovery. They're dealing with mental health issues, but they're well. We talked to them not too long ago, and they're very committed to getting better."



Barbara Muschietti, who produced her brother's superhero movie, added, "And, I have to say, during our shoot, during principal photography, their commitment to the role was something we've never seen. And the discipline to the work, the willingness - physical, mental, and just wanting to go beyond the pale - is just amazing."



Miller has been something of a PR nightmare since they wrapped filming on The Flash in late 2021. In March 2022, they were arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment in Hawaii. The 30-year-old pleaded no contest to the first charge and paid a fine and court costs while the harassment count was dropped.



In addition, two restraining orders were issued against Miller in June, the first to prevent him from seeing an 18-year-old activist he was allegedly involved with, and the second to stop him from allegedly harassing a mother and her child.



In January this year, the Fantastic Beasts star accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to unlawful trespass in relation to an alleged burglary case in Vermont. They were fined $500 (£400), given an 80-90-day suspended sentence and a year's probation.



The Flash, Miller's much-delayed standalone superhero movie, is due to be released on 16 June.