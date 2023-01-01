Chris Pine joins voice cast of Disney's animated musical Wish

Chris Pine will voice King Magnifico in Disney's upcoming animated musical Wish.

During Disney's presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday, it was revealed that the Star Trek actor will voice the ruler of Rosas, a magical kingdom where wishes really do come true.

"As the most powerful person in the kingdom, King Magnifico needed to be played by someone who could give all the charm, cleverness and charisma to this magnanimous character, and Chris is beautifully bringing all of that and then some," said Jennifer Lee, Wish's co-writer and executive producer.

The movie, directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn and written by Frozen collaborators Buck and Lee, also features the voices of Ariana DeBose and Alan Tudyk.

Wish tells the story of Asha, an optimistic and quick-witted individual, who turns to the sky and makes a wish that is answered by a little ball of energy named Star. Together, they set out to save Asha's community, in a tale that explores the origin of the wishing star found in many Disney stories. West Side Story actress DeBose voices Asha.

The upcoming animated musical film features original songs by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice, with a score composed by Dave Metzger.

The film is set to open in cinemas on 22 November.