Rachel McAdams jokes she could teach masterclass in 'pretty crying'

Rachel McAdams has joked she could teach a masterclass in "pretty crying".

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, the TV host praised The Notebook actress for always being able to look good while filming emotional scenes.

When questioned if there is any secret to her technique, Rachel teased that she has been working on her onscreen crying for years.

"I practised in front of the mirror for a really long time. I'm teaching a masterclass in pretty crying. I don't know, I don't feel like it is pretty," she smiled. "If you grew up watching Demi Moore in (1990 film) Ghost, that tear where nothing else is moving, that's an actress's mecca."

In response, Kelly gushed: "Don't worry, you're there. it's upsetting to the rest of us."

Elsewhere in the chat, the presenter asked Rachel about why she chooses to work across a variety of film genres.

"I think it lends to better performance if you're not bored, you're not repeating yourself. For me, variety is the spice of life. I'm not a creature of habit at all. And to get to live many lifetimes in one is one of the best things," the Canadian star added.

Rachel is currently promoting Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. Based on Judy Blume's 1970 novel, the coming-of-age film is set to be released in U.S. cinemas on Friday.