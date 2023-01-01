Jerry Springer dead at 79

Legendary talk show presenter Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79.



The Jerry Springer host passed away "peacefully" at his home in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday, according to his family.



"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," said Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the family. "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on."



Sources told TMZ that the TV personality had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a few months prior to his death.



Springer became a household name in 1991 with the launch of his raucous and outrageous tabloid talk show, which aired for 27 seasons and concluded in 2018.



He also hosted America's Got Talent from 2007 to 2008 and the courtroom show Judge Jerry between 2019 and 2022. He made his last TV appearance as a contestant on The Masked Singer U.S. last year.



Before becoming an influential TV host, Springer was a politician who unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Congress in 1970. He later got elected to Cincinnati's City Council in 1971 and served as the mayor of the city between 1977 and 1978.



He is survived by his daughter Katie Springer and his older sister Evelyn.