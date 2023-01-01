Lea Michele reveals son has 'long road ahead' following hospitalisation

Lea Michele’s two-year-old son has "a little bit of a long road ahead" following his recent hospitalisation.

The Glee actress had to pull out of a few performances of her Broadway musical Funny Girl in March after her son Ever suffered a "scary health issue" and was hospitalised.

Lea shared an update on her child's health during an interview with People at the Time100 Gala in New York on Wednesday.

"Ever's doing good. He's doing well," she said. "We still have a little bit of a long road ahead of us here, but he's doing well, thank God, and healthy."

The 36-year-old went on to praise her Funny Girl castmates and her husband Zandy Reich for their support during that difficult time.

"(I've had) the most amazing support from my cast and my family," she gushed, before calling her husband "wonderful".

In early April, Lea indicated that her son had been hospitalised again, just weeks after his initial stay.

"Today was a hard day," she wrote alongside a picture of Ever on Instagram. "As parents, we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry... Today I chose hospital bathroom."

She continued, "These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for. It's been hard, to say the least, but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts."

Lea has yet to share Ever's specific health issue.