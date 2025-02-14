Rihanna to voice Smurfette in new animated movie

Rihanna has signed on to voice Smurfette in an upcoming Smurfs movie.

During an appearance at CinemaCon on Thursday, the music superstar announced she will lend her voice to the "blue bada*s" in Paramount and Nickelodeon's animated project.

Addressing the crowd, Rihanna joked the voice-acting gig came at the perfect time as she is currently expecting her second child with partner A$AP Rocky.

"I get to show up in my PJs in my third trimester," the 35-year-old smiled, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I hope this gives me cool points with my kids one day."

In addition, Rihanna revealed she will write and perform original music for the Smurfs flick and also serve as a producer.

Directed by Chris Miller, the feature is set to debut in cinemas on 14 February 2025.

Rihanna and Rocky welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022. She unveiled her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance in February.