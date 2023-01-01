Jonathan Majors' accuser granted temporary order of protection ahead of court hearing

Jonathan Majors' alleged victim was granted a temporary order of protection on Thursday.

The Creed III actor was arrested in New York City on 25 March and charged with multiple counts of assault and harassment in relation to an alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. His lawyer Priya Chaudhry denied the allegations at the time.

On Thursday, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office confirmed to Variety that a judge had granted a protection order for the unnamed accuser.

"Today a judge granted a Full Temporary Order of Protection for the victim, per the People's request and with the consent of defense counsel. (At the time of arraignment, a Limited Temporary Order of Protection was granted)," a spokesperson said.

The order means that both parties must not have any contact with each other directly or indirectly at least until the next court hearing, which is scheduled for 9 May.

Responding to the order, Chaudhry issued a statement to multiple outlets once again insisting that Majors was the victim.

"This is standard in cases such as this, and we consented because Mr. Majors wants nothing to do with the woman who assaulted him," she said.

"We have been transparent and cooperative with the District Attorney, including giving the District Attorney ample evidence, including witness statements, of Mr. Majors' innocence," she continued, claiming that certified experts have declared that the woman did not have any injuries when she went to a nightclub after the alleged incident.

"In fact, the forensic medical expert's opinion shows that the woman is lying. It is disturbing that even when presented with this incontrovertible evidence, the District Attorney continues this false case," she stated.

Since his arrest, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star has been dropped by his management team at Entertainment 360 and his publicist at The Lede Company. He has yet to publicly speak about the incident.