Vince Vaughn to return for Dodgeball sequel

Vince Vaughn is officially returning for a Dodgeball sequel.

Talk of a sequel to the 2004 sports comedy, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, has been ongoing for years, and it was revealed on Thursday that a follow-up is officially in the works.

According to Deadline, Vaughn is set to reprise his role as Peter La Fleur in the sequel, which is in early development at 20th Century Studios.

While plot details and the rest of the cast are being kept under wraps, it has been revealed that Jordan VanDina has signed on to write the script based on an idea by Vaughn.

In the original movie, which was written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Vaughn's Pete and Ben Stiller's White Goodman were rival gym owners who competed in a dodgeball tournament.

It is currently unknown if Stiller will return for the follow-up. Their co-star Justin Long revealed in an interview with ComicBook.com last year that Vaughn had "a great idea" for a sequel but the Zoolander actor is a "little trepidatious" about making it.

However, in December, the Swingers star told The Hollywood Reporter that both he and Stiller are open to the idea.

"They've always talked about these things forever and I had an idea that was fun and the studio likes it, so we'll see where it goes," Vaughn said. "I think Ben is open to doing it, I think he's in the same boat as me actually which is if it's a really fun and great idea then that's fun, but if it's just something to go do it again then why?"

The original also starred Christine Taylor, Jason Bateman, Alan Tudyk, Stephen Root, and Missi Pyle.