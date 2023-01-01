Vince Vaughn to return for Dodgeball sequel

Vince Vaughn is returning for a 'Dodgeball' sequel.



The 53-year-old actor is to star in a follow-up to the 2004 comedy hit that is in the early stages of development at 20th Century Studios.



Plot details are yet to be revealed but Jordan VanDina is attached to write the script that is based on an idea by Vaughn.



The original film, 'Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story', followed Peter LaFleur (Vaughn), the owner of Average Joe's Gym – a small and shabby haunt frequented by a group of misfits.



In order to save the gym from being taken over by the corporate fitness chain Globo Gym – run by White Goodman (Ben Stiller) – Peter and his friends enter a Las Vegas dodgeball tournament that has a $50,000 grand prize.



The first movie was written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber with an ensemble cast that included Christine Taylor, Justin Long and William Shatner.



Thurber had previously hinted that he would be keen to expand the world of 'Dodgeball' either on the big and small screen.



The 48-year-old filmmaker told Deadline: "You know what – never say never. I never thought about 'Dodgeball' as a series, but that actually might be fun.



"I'm really proud of 'Dodgeball' – it's my first film and something people still really like it. I would say never say never, and it would have to be the right take on it. But yeah, maybe."



Long – who played the role of Justin Redman in the movie – also expressed hope that a sequel would come to fruition.



He told ComicBook.com: "Of course I would love to do it and I hope that it ends up happening, but I think Ben (Stiller) is a little... what he told me on that podcast was that he's a little trepidatious about doing a sequel to something so beloved, something that people enjoy so much."